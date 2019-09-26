J-K: NSA Doval reviews law and order situation, essential services

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, who was on a one and half day visit to the Kashmir Valley, chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.

The NSA reviewed the law and order situation, and position of essential services and supplies in the Valley.

He also asked security forces to be on high alert on the borders and strengthen the counter-infiltration grid in view of reports about large scale infiltration attempts.

On September 16, MHA officials had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the current situation in Kashmir and also discussed the opening of mobile networks in different parts of Kashmir.

A detailed discussion was also held on the report by the intelligence agencies that over 200 Pakistani terrorists were waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, sources had shared.

Restrictions remain in some parts of Kashmir. However, the Home Ministry is expecting that soon normalcy will be completely restored in the entire region.

Earlier this month Doval had said that Article 370 was not about any special status but was a special discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government had in August read down Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

