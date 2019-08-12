J-K: NSA visits sensitive areas on Eid al-Adha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday carried out a recce of Srinagar to assess the situation on the ground on the day of Eid al-Adha.

Hevisited the most sensitive areas in downtown Srinagar such as Soura, Pampore, Lal chowk, Hazratbal and found out that Eid celebrations were going on peacefully in all areas.

He also visited Budgam, Pulwama and Awantipora districts to see the situation on the ground today.

Doval arrived in the Kashmir valley on August 9 and since then has interacted with the locals, Governor Satyapal Malik and the troops who are on duty.

Earlier today in Srinagar, a large number of devout had gathered at mohalla mosques today to offer prayers, amid tight security.

Security was beefed up as the Centre withdrew special status to the state and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)