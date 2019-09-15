J-K: Nursing and Midwifery schools inaugurated in Ramban and Udhampur

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: Advisor to Jammu-Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Sunday inaugurated nursing and midwifery schools in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

"Advisor @KVijayKumarIPS inaugurates Auxiliary Nursing& Midwifery School at #Ramban, & General Nursing& Midwifery, School at Bailey, #Udhampur. @dwivedimk_ias #JammuAndKashmir," tweeted Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu-Kashmir.

Present at the event, Forest and Environment Secretary MK Dwivedi stated that the 11 more such institutes are expected to start functioning in the Union Territory.

Post the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has stated that it is strictly monitoring the healthcare system in the Union Territory.

Several restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir last month after the government scrapped some provisions of Article 370. The restrictions are being lifted by the government in a phased manner. (ANI)

