J-K: Officials, team of GSI arrive in Doda after cracks appeard on houses

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): A team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) reached Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Saturday to analyse the Joshimath-like situation in the district as nearly two dozen structures reported subsidence.

One of affected structures collapsed on Friday.



After Uttarakhand's Joshimath, cracks appealed on the walls of some houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, prompting administration to evacuate and shift families to safe location.

According to locals, cracks have appeared on as many as 21 structures. "21 structures were affected yesterday. Zone of influence is limited to the same, as observed today morning," SDM Amin Zargar told ANI.

The SDM further informed that the situation was under control and that the Geological Survey of India shall submit a report to the government after the completion of its study.

"The situation is being regularly monitored by Dy Commissioner of Doda and his senior officers. Situation is under control. Government sent a team from the Geological Survey of India and they are conducting their studies. They will submit their report to the government. The people have vacated the area," he said.



According to officials, cracks had started appearing in a house in December last year and have now started to aggravate.

"Cracks were reported in a house in December in the Doda district. Till yesterday, six buildings developed cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase and the area can be seen sinking as several structures in the area have developed cracks," Athar Amin Zargar told ANI on Friday.



Meanwhile, the locals expressed their apprehensions and demanded an appropriate shelter to keep themselves and their children safe.

"We are very much scared to stay here. We cannot even sit inside our home because the entire area has developed cracks. We seek an appropriate place to stay and provide protection to the children," said a local.

Meanwhile, another local there said that they have been assured of the appropriate measures to prevent any untoward incident here.

Earlier on Wednesday, a three-storey building collapsed at the Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area of Jammu, however, the officials said that there were no casualties reported as the people were evacuated before the incident took place.

The reported incidents in the districts of Jammu are similar to the atrocities faced by the people in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli where severe land subsidence has sunken the holy place in the state.

Last month, hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence. The reports of the widening of cracks also came to the fore after the town received heavy snowfall in January. (ANI)

