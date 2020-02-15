J-K officials to conduct roadshows across country ahead of Global Investors' Summit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): In a bid to spread awareness about the Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors' Summit 2020, several officers of the region have been asked to participate in the pre-event activities.

Around 54 officials have been deputed to various cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad for participating in the roadshows and for interacting with the potential investors to make the event a success.

Not only that, international roadshows are also being planned to attract foreign investment.

The aim of the upcoming Global Investors' Summit 2020 is to exhibit investment opportunities available in the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in different sectors including tourism, film tourism, horticulture and post-harvest management. (ANI)