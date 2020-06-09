J-K: OGW apprehended in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Acting on specific information a team of police along with 29 RR and 176 CRPF, apprehended one over ground worker (OGW) on Tuesday.

Arms and ammunition alongwith incriminating documents were also recovered from the possession of the OGW, identified as Farooq Ahmed Malik.

An FIR regarding this has been registered under relevant sections of the law in the Pattan police station in Baramulla.

Upon questioning, the OGW revealed that he was given the task to target security forces on the national highway, besides providing logistics to LeT terrorists, according to a release.

Further investigation is underway.


