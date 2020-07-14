J-K: One 'A' category JeM terrorist among two killed in Anantnag encounter

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Out of the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, who were eliminated in an encounter with the security forces in Srigufwara area of Anantnag, one was 'A' category terrorist, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) police said on Monday.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Nasir alias Shahbaz alias Baz Bai, a Pakistan resident, 'A' category terrorist, while as the identification of the other killed terrorist is being ascertained," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a press release.

Arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter.

According to the Police, the terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the firing by terrorists, one woman received gunshot injuries.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Sopore Police Station and investigation has been initiated.

According to the police, the encounter began early on Monday in Anantnag district's Srigufwara area. (ANI)

