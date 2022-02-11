J-K: One cop killed, 4 injured as terrorists hurls grenade at security forces in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): Terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel.

The police, in its official statement said that as per the preliminary investigations, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Naka party near Nishat Park in Bandipora in which five police/BSF personnel received splinter injuries and were evacuated to hospital.



"However, among the injured police personnel Zubair Ahmad succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of other injured personnel is stable," they said.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The area has been cordoned and a search operation in the area is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

