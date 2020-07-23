J-K: One killed, four missing after car plunges into Kagote Nulla in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): One person was killed and four others of a family went missing after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Kagote Nulla near Udhampur's Ramnagar on Tuesday.

According to Sub Divisional Police Officer of the Ramnagar Police Station, GR Bhardwaj, one body has been recovered so far.

"We were told that yesterday that a man named Mohan Lal left his home with his family and was headed towards Chenani. His phone was unreachable at around 8:45 pm. The relatives of the family informed the police station that they had not yet reached. Locals near the Kagote Nulla also informed the police station that a body was found in the river. A police search team was deployed," Bhardwaj told ANI on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, due to heavy rain, the water flow was very strong and it has been difficult to execute the search operation. The water is around 20 feet deep. The vehicle has been recovered and search for the other missing persons is underway," he added. (ANI)

