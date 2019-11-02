Representative image
J-K: One LeT terrorist arrested in Sopore

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:59 IST

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): One person allegedly belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Saturday was arrested in Sopore.
The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:01 IST

BS Hooda appointed as Haryana Congress Legislature Party leader

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda as the leader of Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:28 IST

ED chargesheets 35 people, firms in money laundering case...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A special court took cognizance on a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case which involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad' daughter Misha Bharti.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:17 IST

Shiv Sena will soon leave 'wait and watch mode' in Maharashtra :...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on its ally BJP with whom it is engaged in a power-sharing tussle over Maharashtra government formation and said it will soon drop its "wait and watch mode" after BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's "threat" that preside

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:14 IST

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Decision on closure of schools due to...

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A decision on the closure of schools following rise in pollution levels has not yet been taken as the schools are closed today and will be closed on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:12 IST

Tharoor tweets: 'Delhi is injurious to health'

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:07 IST

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:00 IST

ED files chargesheet against Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland case

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against businessman Ratul Puri in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:58 IST

Indian Youth Congress to protest against RCEP outside Giriraj...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress workers will be organising a protest outside Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh today against the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:45 IST

PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Thailand today

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): During his three-day official visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok on Saturday evening.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:26 IST

ED seeks court permission to record Christian Michel's statement...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday moved an application in a Delhi court, seeking permission to record the statement of Christian Michel in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:22 IST

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Italian Golden Sand...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:12 IST

Case of mistaken identity: LG Kiran Bedi replies to Puducherry...

Puducherry [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday reacted to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's calling her a "demon". She said it was a case of "mistaken identity" and offered to help identify "many real demons".

