Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): One person allegedly belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Saturday was arrested in Sopore.
The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: One LeT terrorist arrested in Sopore
ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:59 IST
Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): One person allegedly belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Saturday was arrested in Sopore.