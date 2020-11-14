J-K: One more solider killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan, taking death toll to 4

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): One jawan who was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll of Indian Army personnel to four in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir.



Earlier, three Indian soldiers lost their lives while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighbouring country.

Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources informed earlier.

Three civilians were killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. (ANI)

