J-K: One more terrorist eliminated in Anantnag encounter

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): One more terrorist has been killed in an encounter in Anantnag, said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday.



Earlier in the day, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Tuesday, Al-Badr chief Ganie Khwaja was neutralised while two terrorists managed to escape during an encounter in Sopore. (ANI)

