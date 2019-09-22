Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): One Pakistani national was apprehended by security forces in RS Pura sector on Saturday.
The Pakistani national, resident of Sialkot, was arrested in RS Pura sector, which is one of the most prominent cities on Pakistan border.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: One Pakistani national arrested by security forces in RS Pura sector
ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:18 IST
