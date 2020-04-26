J-K: One person held for using abusive language, threats on social media

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Police have arrested a person for allegedly using abusive language and threatening comments on the official Facebook account of the District Police Ganderbal.

"Ganderbal Police took cognisance over misuse of social media, arrested a person for using abusive language and threat comment on the official Facebook account of District Police Ganderbal," police said in a statement.

An FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Ganderbal and investigations were initiated.

"During the investigation of the case, the Facebook account named as 'Rancho Khan' was tracked by Ganderbal Police by using modern techniques. The account was traced and it surfaced that the account is operated by one person namely Tawseef Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Padshahi Bagh Tilwanpora, Srinagar. Accordingly, the accused was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody," the statement said.

"Ganderbal Police have warned the rumour mongers and hate mongers to refrain from misuse of social media platforms. Any person found indulging in such activities will be dealt strictly under law," it added. (ANI)

