J-K: One soldier injured, others suffer bruises in terror attack in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): An Army driver was injured and some other soldiers suffered minor bruises after terrorists attempted to attack their vehicle in Arihal area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to the Army, the terrorists tried to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the evening.

"Driver of the vehicle is injured and has put under specialist care. Condition of other soldiers who were brought to a hospital with minor bruises and concussion/contusion is stable," the Army said in a statement.

It said that the damage was minimised due to the swift action of the driver.

In an earlier statement, the Army said: "Terrorists attempted to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a vehicle-based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area of Arihal in Pulwama. The troops are safe, few minor injuries have been reported."

The area was cordoned off and search operations were being conducted. (ANI)