J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag's Mumanhal

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in an encounter with the security forces in the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.



The Jammu and Kashmir police in its tweet said, "One unidentified terrorist killed."

As per the sources, one AK-47 assault rifle has also been recovered during a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police.

Searches are underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

