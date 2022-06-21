J-K: One terrorist killed in Sopore encounter, operation underway

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Tulibal area of Sopore town in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The police said that the operation is underway.

"Sopore Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that seven terrorists including three Pakistanis were killed in encounters with security forces in the Valley.

"An encounter began in Kupwara on Sunday. Two LeT terrorists from Pakistan were killed yesterday itself. Another Pakistani terrorist was gunned down early morning today. A local terrorist from Shopian, Showkat was gunned down along with him," IGP Kashmir told ANI.

"In Pulwama, a local terrorist of LeT was gunned down. In Kulgam, a local terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed and one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist were killed. A total of seven terrorists killed so far. Three of them were Pakistanis and four were local terrorists. Encounters concluded in Kupwara and Pulwama. Search is underway in Kulgam," added the official.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, encounters broke out between terrorists and security forces in Chatpora area of Pulwama and in DH Pora area in Kulgam on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kupwara Police launched a joint anti-terrorist operation alongwith the Army's 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

Security forces are on alert as there have been incidents of targeted killings in Kashmir and sections of the minority community had threatened that they were preparing for mass migration if the government did not relocate them.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the people not to allow inimical forces to break the social fabric and noted that the electoral process is likely to begin in the coming months.

Rajnath Singh also made a veiled reference to Pakistan and said some forces were trying to sow seeds of hatred in the Union Territory.

He said there is a foreign conspiracy in the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir and such attempts would be foiled.

He was addressing an event held here today to mark the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh's 'Rajyaabhishek ceremony'.

"I appeal to the people here that the social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir should never break rising above religion, caste. There are some forces here which have always tried to break this social fabric and promoted the radicals. Recently, attempts were made again to ignite hatred in J-K," he said. (ANI)