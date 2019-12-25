J-K: One woman killed in firing by Pakistan Army in Uri village

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Firing from Pakistan led to the death of a woman in the Churanda village of Uri Tehsil, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.

The civilian identified as Naseema was killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).

"One civilian lady Naseema wife of Mohd Ikhlaq killed due to firing from Pakistan at Churanda in Uri," read a tweet by the official handle of the Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.

According to Indian Army sources, Pakistan is targeting Indian civilian population from gun and mortar positions which are deployed and located inside villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.(ANI)

