J-K: Online registration opens for appointment of 'Agniveers' into Indian Army

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 5 (ANI): Online registration for recruitment into Army as Agniveers under the Centre's Agnipath Scheme' began here on July 5, 2022, informed PRO, Defence, Srinagar.

The recruitment rally by Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar, will be conducted from September 17 to September 30 at Haiderbeig, Pattan, UT of J-K.

The recruitment rally will be for recruitment as Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme.



"Agnipath Recruitment Scheme - Jammu And Kashmir & Ladakh Registration for Agniveer - 05 Jul-03 Aug. Recruitment rally at Haiderbeig, Pattan from 17 to 30 Sep 2022," PRO Defence, Srinagar said in a tweet.

All eligible unmarried male candidates born between October 1, 1999, to April 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive) with requisite educational qualifications from UT of J-K belonging to Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Badgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam districts and UT of Ladakh belonging to Leh and Kargil districts can apply for enrolment under categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen. Registration is open online at the website with effect from July 5 to August 3, 2022. Candidates are advised to register online at the earliest, said PRO, Defence, Srinagar.

Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar has advised that recruitment is a free service and selection is fair and purely based on merit, added PRO Defence. (ANI)

