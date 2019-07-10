J-K: Over 5,000 registrations for Army recruitment rally in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): Indian Army's recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday witnessed a huge number of enthusiastic participants with over 5,000 candidates registering for it.

The recruitment drive commenced today and will conclude on July 16.

"The posts are open for four categories this year, which are - Soldier General Duty (All arms), Soldier Technical AAE, Soldier Nursing Assistant, and Soldier Clerk SKT," said Jagdeep Dahiya, Deputy Director General, Recruiting HQ Zone, Jammu and Kashmir.

The recruitment process is divided into several categories and rounds which include physical fitness test, medical test, and written test.

"I always wanted to be a part of the Indian Army, and today I feel really happy after clearing the first round of the recruitment process. I decided to join the Indian Army because of the prevailing unemployment issue in my state," a candidate, Azeez, told ANI.

"Army recruitment rounds are not easy. We have to work really hard in order to crack all the test rounds. I was trying to register my name for this rally, since last one month. I am a well-educated man, but due to the poor employment rate in Jammu and Kashmir, I decided to join the Indian Army," another participant, Adil Hussain, told ANI.

Almost 5,366 candidates have registered for the Indian Army rally.

"The response received from these candidates is extremely overwhelming. The primary focus of this rally is to provide an opportunity for the youth of this state and motivate them to join the Indian Army and serve the nation. The recruitment depends on pure talent and physical strength," Dahiya added. (ANI)

