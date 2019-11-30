J-K: Over 77,000 youth apply for 5199 post of SPOs

Jammu, (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): More than 77,000 youth have applied for the 5199 posts of Special Police Officers', the recruitment of which is being held across the Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police, despite its hectic schedule in handling law and order situation in the Union Territory, is conducting recruitment for 5199 posts of Special Police Officers'," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Stressing that the recruitment offer of Special Police Officers' (SPOs) by the Jammu and Kashmir Police has evoked a tremendous response, it said that 77,641 youth applied for these posts. "The physical tests for these posts have been conducted across the valley and the final process of recruitment is in progress."

The statement informed that in Kashmir zone 26,594 youth came forward and applied for the po while in Anantnag District, 2859 application were received against the 409 posts.

Similarly in Kulgam, 989 applied for the 259 vacant posts of SPOs. In Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora districts the number of vacant posts was 575 against which 1469 youth applied.

"Central Kashmir range districts which include Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts received 6013 application against 813 posts. In Kupwara district alone 5118 aspiring youth applied for the 187 posts and in Baramulla, Sopore, Handwara and Bandipora 10,146 application were received by these districts for 686 posts," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In Jammu zone, 51,047 youth applied for the SPO recruitment. In Jammu district, 9752 applications were received for the 224 posts and in Samba">Samba district 4406 youth applied for 84 posts.

In Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range 11,909 applications were received against 298 vacant posts and in Udhampur-Reasi range against the 143 posts 9573 application were received.

Rajouri-Poonch range also received tremendous response against the SPOs 324 posts. 15,407 applications were received.

"Most of the districts have completed the recruitment process and the sanction for enrolment is given by PHQ to the District SPs. The remaining process shall be completed very soon for which directions have been conveyed from the Police Headquarters, J&K," the statement read. (ANI)

