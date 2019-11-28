J-K: Overground worker arrested by security forces in joint operation

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): One overground worker (OGW) was arrested in the Bandipora district by the joint team of the police and security forces, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rahul Malik on Thursday.

The OGW was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wani by the security personnel.

"One Over Ground Worker, namely Manzoor Ahmad Wani was arrested by a joint team of the Army, Police, and CRPF. He was actively working with anti-national elements," Malik told reporters here.

Some incriminating material were also recovered from his possession and an FIR has been registered against Wani.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

