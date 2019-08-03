J-K: Pak Army violates ceasefire in Mendhar

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Pakistani Army on Saturday violated the ceasefire in Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Today at about 8:15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mendhar sector in Poonch district," Indian Army said.

Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

