J-K: Pak Army violates ceasefire in Uri

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army sources said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Even on Sunday Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the intervening night of December 21 and 22 too, the Pak Army violated ceasefire at multiple locations in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch, which was retaliated by the Indian forces. (ANI)

