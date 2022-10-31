J-K: Pak-based terrorist neutralised by Army in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Indian Army on Monday neutralised a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kupwara's Keran sector.

In an operation against the infiltrators from across the border, the Army eliminated the terrorist near the Jumagund area in Keran sector, officials said.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official handle, "One #Pakistani #terrorist/infiltrator got #neutralised by Army in Keran sector (Jumagund area) in #Kupwara district. Search operation in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow."

Earlier this month, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters launched by the Indian Army, and Jammu & Kashmir Police in Shopian district.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of the Shopian district.



Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter in the Moolu area of Shopian.

On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in J-K.

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, according to ADGP Kashmir.

Based on a specific input generated by the Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Baskuchan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44R) and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The police had recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle from the site of the encounter. According to the police, all the recovered materials had been taken into case records for further investigation. (ANI)

