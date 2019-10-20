Visual from house destroyed by Pakistan Army shelling in Kathua on Sunday. Photo/ANI
J-K: Pak forces targeting civilian areas to inflict heavy damages

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:27 IST

Kupwara/Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) have targeted the civilian areas">civilian areas to inflict heavy damages on the Indian side.
In the violations done by the Pakistan Army earlier in the day, a civilian was killed while three others were injured in the Tangdhara sector of Kupwara.
Heavy shelling by the Pakistan forces in the residential areas of the Manyari village in the border area of the Kathua district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday also destroyed a house and a rice godown, along with damages to two vehicles and two cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside.
Locals have said that Pakistani forces regularly target the civilian areas">civilian areas on the Indian side which leaves the families worried about their safety.
"People witness firing on a regular basis over here. Thank god no causalities were reported in this incident. We are lucky that children were not sleeping inside. We request the Prime Minister to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. We've already suffered losses due to firing by Pakistan," a resident of the Manyari village said.
Another local added that the civilians usually have to take shelter in a bunker to save themselves from the daily heavy shelling by the Pakistan forces.
"In this area, firing begins at around 7 pm each day and it continues till the next morning. We are really worried for our children and Prime Minister should do something in this regard," the local said.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hiranagar, Suresh Kumar validated the locals' concern by saying, "The incident took place in Manyari village of Hirangar sector on the international border in Kathua district. Pakistani Rangers resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling targeting the civilian areas">civilian areas here."
The PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (MoD) too condemned the targeting of civilian areas">civilian areas by Pakistan forces through a tweet from its official handle.
"Unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in #JammuandKashmir on the #LineofControl which also targeted civilian areas">civilian areas is disgraceful! #IndianArmy stands committed to safeguard the security of #India and is responding in an appropriate manner," the tweet by PRO Udhampur, MoD read.
The Indian Army, meanwhile, has continued giving a fitting response to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan forces.
Indian forces have escalated the scale of attacks and started targetting the terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory.
Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir, sources told ANI. (ANI)

