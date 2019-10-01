J-K: Pak violates ceasefire again in Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 3:50 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors.

Firing and shelling from across the border started at around 7:45 am today, with the Pakistani troops resorting to firing of small arms, and shelling with mortars. (ANI)

