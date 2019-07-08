J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along Loc in Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday morning violated ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.
One civilian was injured in the cross-Loc firing between Pakistan and Indian armies.
Indian Army is retaliating effectively.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:03 IST
