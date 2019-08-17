J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Saturday.

The firing began at around 6.30 am. Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells.

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

