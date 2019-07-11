Representative image
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 09:47 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Wednesday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Digwar sector, an official said.
The Indian Army has given a befitting reply. No death or injury has been reported.
Pakistan Rangers had on Monday violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. A civilian had sustained injuries in the firing. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:01 IST

