Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Wednesday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Digwar sector, an official said.
The Indian Army has given a befitting reply. No death or injury has been reported.
Pakistan Rangers had on Monday violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. A civilian had sustained injuries in the firing. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 09:47 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Wednesday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Digwar sector, an official said.