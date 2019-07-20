Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district around 9 am, an official said.
The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.
No death or injury has been reported. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:13 IST
