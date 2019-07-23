J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:22 IST

Yeddyurappa engineering horse-trading in K'taka since last year:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at the BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa stating that he has been engineering 'horse-trading" of MLAs since last year after his party was given 15 days time by the Governor to prove majority in the House