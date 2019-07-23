Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district on Tuesday.
Pakistan initiated the unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells, Indian Army officials said.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:02 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district on Tuesday.