J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Army, the firing across the border started at around 5 pm in the evening today in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on July 23 too, Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the LoC at Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district. (ANI)

