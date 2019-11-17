J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Shahpur sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur sector here.

The ceasefire violation took place at about 10:15 am today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On November 12, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Shahpur sector. (ANI)

