J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri [Jammu and Kashmir], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The firing began at around 12:45 pm and stopped at 2:30 pm. The Pakistan army resorted to firing with small arms and mortar shelling.

The Indian Army retaliated effectively.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

