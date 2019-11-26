J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire thrice in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector by resorting to unprovoked small arms firing and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC).

The recent firing began at around 9 pm, drawing a befitting response from the Indian Army, and stopped at around 10 pm.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire at 4 am, and from 1:30 pm to 3 pm. (ANI)

