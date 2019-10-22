Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Balakote sector of Mendhar.
Yesterday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Balakote sector
ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:02 IST
