Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district.
Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Mendhar, Balakote sectors
ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:14 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district.