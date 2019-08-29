J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Mendhar sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

Officials said at about 1130 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Mendhar.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Poonch on Tuesday as well. (ANI)

