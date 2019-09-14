J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Mendhar sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.

Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation at 0930 hours by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars. The firing stopped at 1300 hours.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Ever since India announced move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan has frequently resorted to ceasefire violations along the LOC.

These violations have been retaliated effectively by the Indian Army. (ANI)

