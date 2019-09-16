Representative image
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Mendhar sector

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 08:52 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Sunday.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at about 2230 hours by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote, Mendhar.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.
Ever since India announced move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan has frequently resorted to ceasefire violations along the LOC.
These violations have been retaliated effectively by the Indian Army. (ANI)

