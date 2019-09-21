Representative image
Representative image

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Mendhar sector

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:32 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.
At around 4:15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote area in Mendhar sector, Indian Army said.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
On September 15, India raised concerns regarding more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces this year.
"We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross-border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in a statement.
The ministry also said that at least 21 Indians had died due to the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops.
"This year, they (Pakistan) have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians have died. We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LOC and IB," Kumar had said.
"Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross-border terrorist infiltration," he had highlighted. (ANI)

