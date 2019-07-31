Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31(ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) here.
The ceasefire started at around 12:30 am in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.
Indian Army is retaliating effectively.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:35 IST
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31(ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) here.