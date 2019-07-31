Representative image
Representative image

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:35 IST

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31(ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) here.
The ceasefire started at around 12:30 am in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.
Indian Army is retaliating effectively.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:19 IST

BJP gears up for J-K Assembly polls, wants elections to be held soon

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): After attending a meeting under the chairmanship of party's national working president JP Nadda, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said the party wants Vidhan Sabha elections in the state to be held soon and workers have been asked to gear up f

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:12 IST

Centre includes Nepali, Santhali in fellowships for artistes

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Centre here on Tuesday announced the inclusion of Nepali and Santhali languages in the scheme for grant of senior and junior fellowships to outstanding artistes in the field of culture.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:45 IST

Parliament approves Companies Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI): A Bill that seeks to tighten CSR norms and ensure stricter action for non-compliance of company law regulations was on Tuesday approved by the Parliament with the Rajya Sabha passing it by voice vote.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:10 IST

Junior doctor found dead in Delhi, probe on

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A junior doctor was found dead after allegedly committing suicide in Lajpat Nagar area on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:54 IST

RS Chairman Naidu suggests MPs to participate in business with...

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday suggested the MPs to participate in House proceedings with patience and tolerance, terming the two virtues as the beauty of democracy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:52 IST

Fake order claims Rishikesh AIIMS to be given on contract;...

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rishikesh AIIMS on Tuesday said that it will initiate legal action against those involved in faking a letter purportedly showing the premier medical institute was to be handed over to a contractor for 11 years under an agreement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:51 IST

'Delhi govt to provide free treatment to accident, acid attack...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Delhi government will provide free treatment to those who meet with an accident, suffer burn injuries or acid attack within the geographical boundary of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:50 IST

IMA ponzi scam: Rowdy-sheeter Ishtiaq held for accepting bribe...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Ishtiaq, rowdy-sheeter and husband of Shivajinagar corporator Farida, has been arrested in connection with IMA ponzi scam case for allegedly taking Rs 2 crore from company's founder-owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:49 IST

Parliament approves Companies Amendment Bill

New Delhi (India) July 30 (ANI) A Bill that seeks to tighten corporate social responsibility (CSR) norms and ensure stricter action for non-compliance of the company law regulations was on Tuesday approved by the Parliament with the Rajya Sabha passing it by voice vote.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:41 IST

Health Minister Dr Vardhan lays emphasis on disease prevention

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): To strengthen the system of disease control and preventive measures in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday inaugurated BioSafety Laboratories (Lab-3) at the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:40 IST

2 terrorists killed in J-K's Gurez sector

Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in Kanzalwan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:39 IST

UP Cong district headquarters to observe one-day fast tomorrow...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): All Congress district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh will observe a one-day fast between 11 am and 5 pm on Wednesday demanding BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in Unnao rape case, to be expelled from the party.

Read More
iocl