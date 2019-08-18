J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu Kashmir.

Pakistan violated ceasefire at about 6:45 pm today. Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu Kashmir.

On Sunday, an Indian Army soldier had lost his life in the ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector itself. (ANI)

