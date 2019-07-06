J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at around 9 pm.

According to an official statement, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with firing of small arms followed by shelling with mortars.

Indian Army is retaliating to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

