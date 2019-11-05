Representative Image
Representative Image

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:14 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire near Kirni sector in Poonch district of the valley.
The ceasefire violation occurred around 7:40 in the morning.
The firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army. The firing stopped around 08:00 am.
More details awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:38 IST

Agra: Air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution

Agra (UP) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): The Agra District Administration has installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the mughal era monument Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:28 IST

Air pollution slightly less in Delhi, but concerns persist

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Del

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:04 IST

Mumbai: Poster projecting Aaditya Thackeray as Maha CM installed...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A poster with a picture of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, reading 'My MLA My Chief Minister' has been put up outside Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:57 IST

TSRTC workers strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh: JSP Chief demands compensation for families of...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday demanded the state government to pay compensation to the families of construction workers who have allegedly committed suicide in the wake of current slowdown in the sector due to shortage of sand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:41 IST

Many districts in Gujarat, Maharashtra likely to receive...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that on November 6 and 7, a few places over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu and Dadara and Nagar Haveli are likely to receive rainfall due to the formation of extremely severe cyclonic storm MAHA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:20 IST

Andhra Chief Secy transferred; Opposition slams move

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and posted him to the Director-General of AP Human Resources Development Institute in Bapatla, creating ripples among Opposition parties which have slammed the "dictatorial

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:17 IST

Rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs' resignation led to BJP govt formation in...

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa denied any links with the 17 disqualified MLAs, his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa on Monday said BJP came to power in Karnataka due to the legislators and they will not be left behind.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:06 IST

Bihar to stop using over 15-year-old vehicles; old commercial...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Government vehicles, which are over 15-years-old have been banned across Bihar, while commercial vehicles of the same age will be stopped from plying in Patna and adjacent regions, the state government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:06 IST

BJP leader arrested for TMC leader's murder in East Midnapore

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A BJP leader and his associate have been arrested for their alleged role in the murder of a TMC leader in Panskura area here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:59 IST

People gave the right answer to opposition parties in Huzurnagar...

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 5 (ANI): Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), according to party's working President KT Rama Rao.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:47 IST

Parties should first focus on ensuring relief to rain-hit...

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said all political parties should first focus on ensuring relief to farmers whose crops were damaged in unseasonal rains rather than mulling over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More
iocl