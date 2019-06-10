Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.
The Indian Army is retaliating effectively. Further details are currently awaited.
This comes after Pakistan had earlier violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch sector
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:13 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.