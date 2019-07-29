J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) here.

The ceasefire started at about 12:45 pm in Shahpur sector in Poonch district.

The Indian Army is retaliating.

On Sunday, three civilians including a 10-day-old baby sustained injuries in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The baby succumbed to his injuries today. (ANI)

