Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday evening at around 5:30 pm violated ceasefire in Poonch.
Earlier today, it had violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch.
Further details are awaited.
Last week, an Indian Army soldier had lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:24 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday evening at around 5:30 pm violated ceasefire in Poonch.