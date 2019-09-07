J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:34 IST

90-95 per cent of Chandrayaan-2 mission accomplished, says govt

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): As Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before its planned touchdown on the lunar surface, the government on Saturday said that 90 to 95 per cent of the mission objectives have been accomplished and the orbiter will continue to con