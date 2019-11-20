Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
At about 4:45 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier on Monday evening, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:21 IST
