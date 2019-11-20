J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:16 IST

Kerala govt grants relaxation in license requirements for MSME...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): In a bid to boost investment in the state, Kerala Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill, which will allow entrepreneurs to start micro, small and medium industry with an investment of up to Rs 10 crore without obtaining any license from the government.